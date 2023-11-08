James Lyman Stead, 77 of Girard, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 5, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Jim was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Springfield, the only child to Lyman “Red” and Mary E. Tietsort Stead.

He married Darlene Crain Feb. 17, 1968, at the Girard Baptist Church.

Jim grew up in Girard, and was a member of the 4-H Club growing up. Jim enjoyed being outdoors and helping on the family farm.

Jim attended Auburn High school where he graduated in 1963. He attended Illinois State University for one year. Jim then attended Southern Illinois University for some time. He decided to enlist in the Navy Seabees. After 3 weeks in training, he was quickly promoted to Petty Officer 3rd Class Construction Mechanic Automotive & sent to Vietnam in 1966. Jim returned home in 1967.

Upon his arrival back home, Jim settled down in Girard. He worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline beginning in 1968. He spent 20 years working for the Waverly Storage Field Area. He then transferred to Glenarm Area Pipeline for another 20 years. He retired in 2008.

Jim served 20 plus years serving the Girard Fire & Rescue Squad & a few years as a Girard City Alderman.

He was an avid NASCAR fan. He and his wife would go to several races as a form of vacation. Go Dale Jr.! Jim spent his free time taking care of his garden, organizing anything that could be put into a spreadsheet and mowing his yard.

Jim is survived by his son, Steven (Patricia) Stead of Virden; granddaughters, Sarah (Josh) Colvin, Samantha (Chase Fientje) Boehler; grandsons, Kyle (Kelsi) Katcher, Quentin Stead, Maddix Stead and four great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene and daughter Shelly Katcher in 2023.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, 4 to 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Girard.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the church with Marty Nagel officiating.

Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery where military rites will be given.

Memorials may be made to Girard Fire and Rescue.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.