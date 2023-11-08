Donna R. Johnson, 86 years old, passed away at John C. Proctor Home in Peoria, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Donna was born Oct. 19, 1937 in Carlinville, first child of Dominic (Doc) and Helen (Arzig) Ricchiardi.

She graduated from Carlinville schools, and earned a Bachelor and Master degrees from Eastern Illinois University.

Donna was active in Sigma Sigma Sigma social sorority as a student and after graduation as a national officer and advisor to Beta Psi chapter. She taught at Park Forest, IL and Northern Illinois University.

On Nov. 15, 1974, Donna married Mack C. Johnson in DeKalb. They lived in Sycamore, and later retired to Florida until his death on May 10, 2014, when she then moved to Peoria to be close to family.

Donna is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Evan Jackson of Washington; niece, Tracy Johnson; nephews, Kevin and Steve Jackson; several great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Donna has been cremated and there will be no service at this time. She will be buried in the Sarasota National Cemetery next to her husband at a later date.