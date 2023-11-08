Christmas In Carlinville set for Dec. 1-3

Carlinville’s historic downtown will come alive with sights and sounds of the holidays on the first weekend of December this year. Carlinville businesses, vendors, restaurants and activities invite other counties to the community.

Here in the heart of our hometown people can experience the sights and sounds of our continued holiday traditions. Christmas in Carlinville will feature fine arts and crafts, live music and entertainment, variety of foods, including holiday lights, a visit from Santa and local businesses welcoming shoppers.

This annual three-day event spreads cheer while stimulating the Carlinville economy, it enables businesses and individuals to serve residents and bring visitors into our town on Route 66 that is the crown jewel of the historic district.

“It is important to our economy to support local throughout all of Carlinville for shopping opportunities now and stir interest throughout the year,” stated Executive director Sue Mueller of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Christmas atmosphere will be experienced throughout the town including local tours of historical venues, venders both inside and out, sleigh rides, trolley, petting zoo and so much more. The committees invite our community and beyond to experience our town’s rich history and hometown charm. This community works hard to preserve its past and maintain its appeal, making it one of the “best small town’s in America.”

The organizational committees have been meeting since January to ensure a complete holiday experience. In order to provide the road map for a successful event there are many opportunities for volunteers to complete the event plans. As with any community event a budget survives on monetary and in kind donations.

Christmas in Carlinville will be held Friday Dec. 1 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact carlinvillechristmas2@gmail.com or send donations to Carlinville Christmas P.O. Box 201 Carlinville 62626.