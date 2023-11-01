Save the date for the 2023 Children’s Christmas Spree

Since 1981, the Federated church has sponsored the Children’s Christmas Spree. This year’s event will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10.

Last year almost 190 children participated in the Spree, purchasing much needed items of clothing – and a gift or toy or two. A donation of $150 will sponsor a child. Donations of any amount are helpful and may be sent or taken to the CNB Bank & Trust on the Carlinville Square, P.O. Box 350, Carlinville.

Shopping for a child, with a Wish List, will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. To shop with a child, sign up for noon on Saturday, Dec. 9 or Sunday, Dec. 10.

Questions may be directed to, and volunteers may sign up by calling Mary Beasley at 217-710-7305; Char Genta at 217-473-9048 or Martha Young at 217-825-3725; or text Eleanor Young at 217-851-0075.

Beasely reports that last year’s event was the largest in terms of children, volunteers and donations. “The generosity of the Carlinville community has enabled the Spree to continue helping children year after year,” added Genta.

Watch for more information about the Spree in the coming weeks.