Reta J. Smith, 80, of Gillespie, passed away at Saint Louis University Hospital, Saint Louis, MO on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:17 p.m.

She was born March 16, 1943, in Thayer, MO to John W. Rogers and Loma Gregory Rogers.

She was a factory assembler.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Jackie) Smith of Wood River, Beverly Day of Williamsburg, MO; grandchildren, Casey whom she raised as a son, Candice, Tiffany, Sara, Shane, Jenny, Tabitha, Jacob, Kaleb and 17 great grandchildren.

Reta was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Smith; daughters, Venus Tangerlini, Lynette Tucker; son in law, Dennis Day; brother, Coy Rogers and step mother, Velma Rogers.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Life Harvest Church, Wilsonville.

Memorials are suggested to Life Harvest Church of Wilsonville or American Cancer Society.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.