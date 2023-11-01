James Dickson

After a brief but fierce battle with gastroesophageal cancer, James “Jim” Dickson, 71, of Litchfield passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 9:39 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Jim was born on July 6, 1952, in Georgetown, the second son of James Estell Dickson and Sarah Lorraine (Lawlyes) Dickson.

Jim married Linda Fizzell of Litchfield on Dec. 27, 1981, in Litchfield; she passed away Jan. 27, 2017. Jim then married Robyn Bouillon of Carlinville on Oct. 16, 2021, and she survives.

He completed grade school and high school in Georgetown and attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, where he earned a B.S. in Spanish with a sports minor in 1974. In 1975, he accepted a position as junior high and high school Spanish teacher in Litchfield, where he taught for 32 years and was affectionately known as “Senor.” He also coached junior high basketball and freshman football early in his career. He earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from SIU-Edwardsville in 1988 and retired from teaching in 2007.

Jim had many loves – his Ford F-150 pickup truck, riding his Suzuki Burgman 650 scooter, nature photography, rock ‘n roll (especially REO Speedwagon), football and the Green Bay Packers, birdwatching, traveling to Mexico and Utah, and grilling.

He discovered a talent for writing late in life and was a proud member of the Carlinville Writers Guild, authoring a book of memoirs and short stories, Words from Within, in 2020. His love for dogs was manifested through his fur babies, Chichi, Checkers, and Arie.

He is survived by his wife, Robyn Bouillon of Carlinville; daughter, Sarah Dickson of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Steve Dickson of Oxford, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Dan) Pugh of Champaign, Gwen (Daniel) Flinn of Englewood, Sandra Bouillon of Oconomowac, WI; brothers-in-law, Dr. Michael (Mila) Bouillon of Clovis, CA, Jody (Jeanne) Bouillon of Gillespie, Tim (Alta) Bouillon of Carlinville; two stepchildren, Jamie (Kimberly) Wing, Tamara Wing-Chapman, both of Carlinville; stepgrandchildren, Andrew Hawk, Mackenzie David, and Shelbie Parnell, all of Carlinville, and Clayton David of Bunker Hill; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Litchfield, with Rev. Dennis Hill officiating. In honor of Jim’s love for sports, those attending wore their favorite sports attire.