HS Cross Country: Oberkfell and Wyman qualify for state

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Chaz Oberkfell and Emma Wyman punched their tickets to the Illinois High School Association Class 1A cross country state meet at sectionals last weekend.

Oberkfell, who helped lead the Gillespie boys to a South Central Conference title three weeks prior, finished seventh overall in front of 150 runners at Decatur with a time of 15:55.

Southwestern girls’ senior captain Wyman finished in 20th place amongst 122 runners at Benton. She set a new personal record time of 19:18 despite competing in adverse conditions and elevated the Piasa Birds to 13th overall in the team rankings.

The Carlinville boys finished 18th in a 21-team field at Decatur, with Will Meyer leading the way for the Cavaliers in 53rd place (17:26).

Bram Beuttel (Southwestern), Elyse Eldred (Carlinville) and Mia Brawner (Gillespie), Rhyse Rucker (Staunton) and Peyton Luketich (Staunton) all represented their respective schools as individual sectional qualifiers to conclude the season.

Oberkfell and Wyman will run their final race at Detweiler Park in Peoria the morning of Sat., Nov. 4.

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Decatur Sectional (157 runners)

7. Chaz Oberkfell (Gillespie) 15:55.61

53. Will Meyer (Carlinville) 17:26.01

102. Daniel Eichen (Carlinville) 18:32.91

106. Alex Behme (Carlinville) 18:38.71

126. Jack Goby (Carlinville) 19:07.13

132. Sam Wilson (Carlinville) 19:18.85

133. Matt Dunn (Carlinville) 19:20.00

145. Kaney Roper (Carlinville) 20:06.80

Benton Sectional (162 runners)

56. Bram Beuttel (Southwestern) 17:23.60

57. Rhyse Rucker (Staunton) 17:24.40

58. Peyton Luketich (Staunton) 17:25.70

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Benton Sectional (122 runners)

20. Emma Wyman (Southwestern) 19:18.30

76. Reagan Beilsmith (Southwestern) 23:00.40

101. Kaylyn Holtorf (Southwestern) 25:40.20

107. Ruthie Bunting (Southwestern) 26:47.50

110. Layla Hall (Southwestern) 27:23.00

115. Katlynn Kemna (Southwestern) 28:24.70

Decatur St. Teresa Sectional (148 runners)

68. Elyse Eldred (Carlinville) 21:46.38

80. Mia Brawner (Gillespie) 22:17.39

BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS

Decatur Sectional

1. Tuscola 74

2. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 89

3. Georgetown 137

4. Clinton 197

5. Tolono (Unity) 208

6. Decatur (St. Teresa) 215

7. Cerro Gordo-Bement 244

8. Urbana (University) 245

9. Robinson 265

10. Newton 274

11. Cowden (C.-Herrick) 302

12. Toledo (Cumberland) 316

13. Fairfield 327

14. Broadlands (Heritage) 351

15. Shelbyville 360

16. Bluford (Webber) 372

17. Paris 409

18. Carlinville 459

19. Villa Grove 473

20. Champaign (St. Thomas More) 485

21. Dieterich 486

GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS

Benton Sectional

1. Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 38

2. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 79

3. Pinckneyville 101

4. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 148

5. DuQuoin (H.S.) 161

6. Breese (Mater Dei) 173

7. Okawville 187

8. Roxana 195

9. Murphysboro 228

10. Alton (Marquette) 278

11. Vienna 330

12. Nashville 350

13. Southwestern 356

14. Campbell Hill (Trico) 372

15. Metropolis (Massac County) 418

16. West Frankfort (Frankfort) 421

17. Red Bud 433