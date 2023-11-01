HS Cross Country: Oberkfell and Wyman qualify for state
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Chaz Oberkfell and Emma Wyman punched their tickets to the Illinois High School Association Class 1A cross country state meet at sectionals last weekend.
Oberkfell, who helped lead the Gillespie boys to a South Central Conference title three weeks prior, finished seventh overall in front of 150 runners at Decatur with a time of 15:55.
Southwestern girls’ senior captain Wyman finished in 20th place amongst 122 runners at Benton. She set a new personal record time of 19:18 despite competing in adverse conditions and elevated the Piasa Birds to 13th overall in the team rankings.
The Carlinville boys finished 18th in a 21-team field at Decatur, with Will Meyer leading the way for the Cavaliers in 53rd place (17:26).
Bram Beuttel (Southwestern), Elyse Eldred (Carlinville) and Mia Brawner (Gillespie), Rhyse Rucker (Staunton) and Peyton Luketich (Staunton) all represented their respective schools as individual sectional qualifiers to conclude the season.
Oberkfell and Wyman will run their final race at Detweiler Park in Peoria the morning of Sat., Nov. 4.
BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Decatur Sectional (157 runners)
7. Chaz Oberkfell (Gillespie) 15:55.61
53. Will Meyer (Carlinville) 17:26.01
102. Daniel Eichen (Carlinville) 18:32.91
106. Alex Behme (Carlinville) 18:38.71
126. Jack Goby (Carlinville) 19:07.13
132. Sam Wilson (Carlinville) 19:18.85
133. Matt Dunn (Carlinville) 19:20.00
145. Kaney Roper (Carlinville) 20:06.80
Benton Sectional (162 runners)
56. Bram Beuttel (Southwestern) 17:23.60
57. Rhyse Rucker (Staunton) 17:24.40
58. Peyton Luketich (Staunton) 17:25.70
GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Benton Sectional (122 runners)
20. Emma Wyman (Southwestern) 19:18.30
76. Reagan Beilsmith (Southwestern) 23:00.40
101. Kaylyn Holtorf (Southwestern) 25:40.20
107. Ruthie Bunting (Southwestern) 26:47.50
110. Layla Hall (Southwestern) 27:23.00
115. Katlynn Kemna (Southwestern) 28:24.70
Decatur St. Teresa Sectional (148 runners)
68. Elyse Eldred (Carlinville) 21:46.38
80. Mia Brawner (Gillespie) 22:17.39
BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS
Decatur Sectional
1. Tuscola 74
2. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 89
3. Georgetown 137
4. Clinton 197
5. Tolono (Unity) 208
6. Decatur (St. Teresa) 215
7. Cerro Gordo-Bement 244
8. Urbana (University) 245
9. Robinson 265
10. Newton 274
11. Cowden (C.-Herrick) 302
12. Toledo (Cumberland) 316
13. Fairfield 327
14. Broadlands (Heritage) 351
15. Shelbyville 360
16. Bluford (Webber) 372
17. Paris 409
18. Carlinville 459
19. Villa Grove 473
20. Champaign (St. Thomas More) 485
21. Dieterich 486
GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS
Benton Sectional
1. Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 38
2. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 79
3. Pinckneyville 101
4. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 148
5. DuQuoin (H.S.) 161
6. Breese (Mater Dei) 173
7. Okawville 187
8. Roxana 195
9. Murphysboro 228
10. Alton (Marquette) 278
11. Vienna 330
12. Nashville 350
13. Southwestern 356
14. Campbell Hill (Trico) 372
15. Metropolis (Massac County) 418
16. West Frankfort (Frankfort) 421
17. Red Bud 433