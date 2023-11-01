Gwen Lucille Berutti, 94, of Gillespie, passed at Carlinville Rehab Center, Carlinville, on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:15 p.m.

She was born March 1, 1929, in Gillespie, to John L. Burnett and Milda Ann Gassmann Burnett.

She married William R. “Bill” Berutti on Nov. 2, 1949 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2020.

Gwen graduated Gillespie High School, SIUE where she got her undergraduate degree in English, SIUC where she got her graduate degree in English and SIUE where she took post graduate classes.

She was retired after having taught English in Roxana and Mt. Olive.

She was also a pianist and vocalist for the Bill Berutti Combo.

Gwen was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi, WIBC (bowling), Musician’s Union Local AFM, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, Roxana Education Association, Mt. Olive Education Association, SS Simon & Jude Church where she was a Eucharistic minister and lector, SS Simon & Jude Altar Society, and SS Simon & Jude/St. Joseph’s Bible Study.

She is survived by her niece, Coleen Schnell of WI; nephews, Michael Ganey, Kevin Ganey; several great nieces and great nephews.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brothers, John Burnett, James Burnett; sisters, Arlene Burnett in infancy, Imogene Burnett in infancy and Gerri Ganey.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral mass will be on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to SS Simon & Jude Church or St. Joseph’s Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.