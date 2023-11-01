Charles G. Duckels, 90, of Carlinville, formerly of Chesterfield, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 29, 2023 at his residence in Carlinville.

Charles was born on Nov. 9, 1932 to Richard and Velma (Arnett) Duckels in Chesterfield.

Shortly after high school, Charlie joined the US Army and served his country during the Korean War. He had obtained the rank of Corporal. Returning home, he became a livestock dealer and auctioneer while working his grain and cattle farm.

Charlie was a member of Guy Baird Post 554 American Legion, John L. Meyer Post 1104 V.F.W., and B.P.O.E. #1412 in Carlinville.

He married Barbara J. Lindquist and they later divorced. Then he married Jeannie Wolfe, whom he later divorced.

Charles is survived by his two sons, Daniel A (Gail) Duckels of Carlinville, Dean E. (Julia) Duckels of Cottage Hills; five grandchildren, Lyndsay Casad, Julie (Dan) Loftis, Whitney (Cory) Brockmeyer, Aaron Duckels, David (fiancee, Paige Wolfe) Duckels; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Cassie Loftis, Tyson and Tyra Casad, Easton, Grayson, and Corbin Brockmeyer; sister, Helen Sapp of Terre Haute, IN; sisters-in-law, Nancy Duckels of Carlinville, Sherri (Larry) Rose of Edwardsville and two nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Velma Duckels and a brother, Howard Duckels.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Keller Cemetery, Chesterfield, with Rev. Rich Wells, officiating, followed by Military Honors.

Memorials are suggested to either the Keller Cemetery or the Chesterfield Community Club.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.