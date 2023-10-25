Rachel Lee Marsala, 38, of Irving, passed away in Litchfield, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

She was born Sept. 9, 1985, in Breese, to David A. Simpson and Trena Lee Dodson Statler.

She married Derek Marsala. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2022.

She was a certified massage therapist.

Rachel loved fishing, music, dancing, dressing up, crafts, fashion, party planning and being social. Christmas was her favorite holiday.

She is survived by her father, David A. Simpson of St. Louis, MO; mother, Trena (Keith) Statler of Gillespie; children, Braven Lee Hard, Slade Hard, Maliya Hard and their father, Jeffrey Hard; King Marsala, Aviana Marsala, Layla Marsala, Silas Marsala; grandparents, Glaydell and Harold Dodson; siblings, Tera Scroggins, Joy Mifflin, Sarah Laurent, Melissa Simburger, Matthew Jagosh, Dillan Walker and Dustin Dodson.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband and grandparents, Ruth and Larry Simpson.

Private family services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

