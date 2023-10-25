Our Market to hold Pre-Construction Open House Nov. 12

On November 12, 2023, Our Market at the Plaza will hold a Pre-Construction Open House

It will feature a walk-through video of the future locally-owned grocery store. Store renderings will be on display and food will be provided to the first 100 attendees.

Our Market is motivated by a belief that an impending food supply crisis needs to be solved. Their goal is to open a community owned grocery store. This store will be the anchor store of a revitalized Carlinville Plaza and connect a community of shoppers to local producers. It will create jobs and tax revenue for the region while bringing fresh food and a variety of choices to customers. Our Market will also offer covered parking and a pickup window.

Our Market at the Plaza is the future of sustainable grocery and staple supply for Macoupin County. Our Market will have grocery staples for all nutritional needs with produce, meat and other whole foods grown regionally. Our Market will also feature a bistro-style Deli with freshly prepared grab n’ go options. Our Market at the Plaza will promote food resilience by buying goods from local suppliers which are not available at the corporate owned stores. Promoting local suppliers will help strengthen both Carlinville and Macoupin County by supporting a local micro economy centered around food.

For further information please visit https://ourmarketattheplaza.com/.