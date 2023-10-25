Melva M. Reid, 93, of Gillespie, passed away at Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:28 a.m.

She was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Rural Bunker Hill, to Walter Hauschild and Mathilda Heyen Hauschild.

She married Robert A. Reid.

She was retired after having been a CPA.

She was the organist at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie, Carlinville Area Women’s Club, Gillespie Nite H.C.E., Gillespie Lions Club, Gillespie Library Board and Joyful Angels.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Judy) Reid of Gillespie, David (Cheryl) Reid of Mt Olive, Gary (Amy) Reid of Gillespie; daughter, Julie (Ed) Wargo of Carlinville; grandchildren, Heather, Danielle, Michael, Kelly, Tim, Eldon, Emily, Nola; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Hauschild of CA, Raymond Hauschild of Edwardsville and sister, JoAnn Tilashalski of Edwardsville.

Melva was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, sisters, Dorothy Weaks, Norma Padgett, Judy Douglass and brothers, Carl Hauschild and Earl Hauschild.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorial services are Friday, October 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie.

Burial will be at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.