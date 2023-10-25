Main Street Florist participates in ‘Petal It Forward’ event

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Main Street Florist took part in ‘Petal It Forward’ on Oct. 18. ‘Petal It Forward’ is an initiative by the Society of American Florists to spread random acts of kindness through communities by giving and receiving flowers.

Main Street Florist handed out 60 bunches of flowers to local residents and businesses, including Blackburn College, Don Smith Paint Co. and the Carlinville Schools. Main Street Florist has participated in this event for several years.

The Society of American Florists began the event as a way to educate people on how giving and receiving flowers can bring joy to their day. The bouquets held an assortment of flowers including daisies and mums.