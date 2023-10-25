John R. Hopper, 84, of Chesterfield, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Aug, 12, 2023.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1938 in Canalou, MO to James and Mary Hopper.

After graduating from Canalou High School, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served proudly during the Korean War. After getting out of the service he worked at Ford Motor company for a while. He retired from Olin Corporation.

He was a charter/lifetime member of the South Roxana American Legion Bill Southard Post 1167, Carlinville Moose Lodge 1216, Carlinville VFW John L Meyer Post 1104, Carlinville Elks, Amvets.

He liked to hunt, fish, camp and being around friends and family. Just like Roberta, he loved to play the game of 10000.

He is survived by his children, Sandy (Richard) Brucker of St. Louis, MO, Jim (Helen) Hopper of Edwardsville, Jeff (Vickie) Oetken of South Roxana, son in law Jeff Sharp of Alhambra; grandchildren, Kelby Brucker, Tiffany (Ricardo) Ruiz, Casey Sharp (Joe Degenhardt), Lynsey Parker (TJ Latham) Tyler Vaughn (Amber Lowder), Carlee Hayes; great grandchildren, Alexis and Ricardo Ruiz, Tayler Ford, Emily Parker, Brantley and Nonalee Vaughn, Joseph Degenhardt III; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta Hopper in April 2023; his parents, James and Mary Hopper; sisters and brother in laws, Pat and Charles Bixler, Betty and John Ellington, Rosie and Robert Millar; daughter, Jamie Oetken Hopper Sharp and grandson Dylan Brucker.

There will be a Celebration of Life for John and Roberta Hopper on Nov. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Carlinville Moose, officiating by Rev Cliff Woodman.

Food will be served, please bring a covered dish or desert if you like.