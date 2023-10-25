James T. Carroll II, 63, passed away at 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born on July 7, 1960, in Alton, the son of James Thomas and Freda (Wisdom) Carroll.

James proudly served in the United States Navy, then spent many years working for Illinois-American Water Company before becoming an entrepreneur as the owner of “Big Jim’s Lawn Service”.

He was an active member of the Litchfield Moose organization as well as a diehard St. Louis Cardinal’s fan.

James had several hobbies including attending auctions, playing poker.

James is survived by his significant other, Karen Harlan of Shipman; sisters, Nancy Allen (Robert) of Denver, CO, Jo Anne Carroll (Dale) of Alton; children, Ashley Cottingham (Corey), William “Andy” Harlan of Shipman; grandchildren, Zoey and Abel Cottingham, Zola Harlan; nieces, Deborah Campbell (Vince) of Denver, CO, Elizabeth Bauer (Timothy) of Roxana, Natalie Merli of St. Louis, MO, Ashlie Colbert (Phillip) of St. Louis, MO; nephews, Mitchell Allen of Boulder, CO, Jason Carroll (Tammy) of Alton; great nieces and nephews Allyssa and Madeline Campbell, Riley, Peyton and Morgan Bauer, John E and Sophia Merli, Isaiah, Samuel and Ezra Colbert; lifelong best friend, Mark Osterman (Beth).

He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Freda Carroll; grandparents, James A. and Eulah Carroll and brother-in-law Robert Allen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Christian Church on Union School Road in Alton.

Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

