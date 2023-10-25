Carlinville, Southwestern and Greenfield-Northwestern in football playoffs

Greenfield-Northwestern undefeated for the first time since 2007

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Three Macoupin County teams will be playing in this year’s Illinois High School Association postseason.

Each local representative has been assigned to its own respective class in either 1A, 2A or 3A.

Greenfield-Northwestern

Greenfield-Northwestern completed a perfect regular season last weekend and is one of the championship contenders in Class 1A.

The Tigers are 9-0 for the first time since 2007 and they feature one of the best quarterback-running back tandems in the state.

Dylan Pembrook has thrown for 22 touchdowns and 1,414 yards without a single interception. Kohen Fetter surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the second year in a row and added 15 touchdowns on the ground to back a defense that only surrendered an average of 10 tallies per contest.

GF-NW has title aspirations after appearing in the state quarterfinal as a 10-win heavyweight in 2022. The Tigers begin their 2023 playoff run at home against Nokomis Sat., Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Southwestern and Carlinville

Southwestern clinched a playoff spot with a 35-7 victory over Hillsboro in last weekend’s regular season finale at Piasa.

Carlinville locked up its 17th consecutive berth in Week 8 and improved its overall seeding by picking up another win last Friday.

Southwestern was assigned to Class 2A and Carlinville received a 3A bid.

Both teams will be on the road for the first round. Southwestern travels to Athens and Carlinville plays at St. Joseph-Ogden Sat., Sept. 28.

IHSA PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Class 1A

Game 1 — #16 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #1 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0)

Game 2 — #9 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2) at #8 Forreston (7-2)

Game 3 — #13 Mackinaw (Deer Creek) (5-4) at #4 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (8-1)

Game 4 — #12 Fulton (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Morrison (8-1)

Game 5 — #15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Toulon (Stark County) (9-0)

Game 6 — #10 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (7-2) at #7 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (7-2)

Game 7 — #14 Peru (St. Bede) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (8-1) at Altgeld Park

Game 8 — #11 Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley) (6-3) at #6 Aurora (Christian) (7-2),

Game 9 — #16 Bridgeport (Red Hill) (5-4) at #1 Camp Point (Central) (9-0)

Game 10 — #9 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] (6-3) at #8 Heyworth (7-2)

Game 11 — #13 Tuscola (5-4) at #4 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (8-1)

Game 12 — #12 Villa Grove (6-3) at #5 LeRoy (8-1)

Game 13 — #15 Carrollton (5-4) at #2 Sesser (Valier) [Coop] (9-0)

Game 14 — #10 Winchester [West Central Coop] (6-3) at #7 Catlin (Salt Fork) (7-2)

Game 15 — #14 Nokomis (5-4) at #3 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (9-0)

Game 16 — #11 Toledo (Cumberland) (6-3) at #6 Casey (Westfield) (8-1)

Class 2A

Game 1 — #16 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (5-4) at #1 Seneca (9-0)

Game 2 — #9 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-1) at #8 Westville (8-1)

Game 3 — #13 El Paso (Gridley) (6-3) at #4 Downs (Tri-Valley) (9-0)

Game 4 — #12 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3) at #5 Wilmington (8-1)

Game 5 — #15 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (5-4) at #2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (9-0)

Game 6 — #10 Knoxville (7-2) vs. #7 Momence (8-1)

Game 7 — #14 Mendon (Unity) [Unity-Payson Coop] (6-3) at #3 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (9-0)

Game 8 — #11 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (7-2) at #6 Farmington (8-1)

Game 9 — #16 Quincy (Notre Dame) (4-5) at #1 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (9-0)

Game 10 — #9 Pana (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Nashville (6-3)

Game 11 — #13 Piasa (Southwestern) (5-4) at #4 Athens (7-2)

Game 12 — #12 Chester (5-4) at #5 Red Bud (7-2)

Game 13 — #15 Trenton (Wesclin) (5-4) at #2 Shelbyville (8-1)

Game 14 — #10 Vandalia (6-3) at #7 Lawrenceville (7-2)

Game 15 — #14 Auburn (5-4) at #3 Johnston City (8-1)

Game 16 — #11 Breese (Mater Dei) (6-3) at #6 Carmi (White County) (7-2)

Class 3A

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Noble/Hansberry) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0)

Game 2 — #9 Peotone (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Crane) (6-3)

Game 3 — #13 Stillman Valley (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Noble/Johnson) (8-1)

Game 4 — #12 Oregon (5-4) at #5 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (7-2)

Game 5 — #15 Paxton (Buckley-Loda) (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1)

Game 6 — #10 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (5-4) at #7 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (6-3)

Game 7 — #14 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) (8-1)

Game 8 — #11 Eureka (5-4) at #6 Lombard (Montini) (6-3)

Game 9 — #16 Monticello (5-4) at #1 DuQuoin (H.S.) (9-0)

Game 10 — #9 Tolono (Unity) (7-2) at #8 Williamsville (7-2)

Game 11 — #13 Benton (5-4) at #4 Mt. Carmel (8-1)

Game 12 — #12 Clinton (6-3) at #5 Sullivan [Sullivan-Okaw Valley Coop] (8-1)

Game 13 — #15 Fairfield (5-4) at #2 Greenville (9-0)

Game 14 — #10 Litchfield [Coop] (6-3) at #7 Stanford (Olympia) (7-2)

Game 15 — #14 Paris (5-4) at #3 Roxana (9-0)

Game 16 — #11 Carlinville (6-3) at #6 St. Joseph (Ogden) (7-2)