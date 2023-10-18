Ronald G. Presnell, 67, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:40 a.m.

He was born Jan. 25, 1956, in Litchfield, to Donald R. Presnell and Gloria M. Perry Presnell.

He married Rachel A. (Peacock ) Presnell on March 5, 2018.

He was a coal miner for Monterey Coal Co.

He had taught electrical at Vatterott Technical College.

Ronald got a LPN degree in 2011 and worked in various nursing homes.

He was the owner of Capone’s Saloon in Benld.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force after having served from 1974 – 1978.

He enjoyed fishing, baseball especially the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers Football, Mizzou Football and being with his poker buddies of which he played faithfully.

He is survived by his spouse, Rachel Presnell of Gillespie; daughters, Erin (Stephen) Allen of Big Rock, Amber (Douglas) Moutria of Gillespie, Kendahl Presnell (Brad Schuster) of Gillespie; grandchildren, Devon Allen, Georgia Allen, London Allen, Logan Schmitt, Cadence Schmitt, Marxon Rolando, Magnolia Presnell, Eden Schuster, Kain Pabon, Joseph Fisko, Carter Stoddard, Jace Fisko, Kaolin Stoddard, Aela Kluthe, Kynli McDonald, Kendrick Hodge, Dominik Phillips, Audrey Owens, Trenton Owens, Carly Owens, Zayden Black, Colt Ferguson; step children, Danielle Fisko (Shane Stoddard) of Benld, Erik (Jodi) Fisko of Gillespie, Jessica Floyd (Taylor Stoddard) of Gillespie, Amanda (Andrew) Kluthe of Carlinville, Kendra (Lee) Owens of Litchfield, Kate (Ben) Ferguson of Hamel; mother in law, Rebecca Peacock of Jacksonville, his dogs, Jinx, Buster and Cooper.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Presnell.

No public services are scheduled.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.