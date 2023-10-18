Girard holds 15th annual Pumpkin Festival

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The community of Girard held its 15th annual Pumpkin Festival last weekend.

The forecast for Oct. 14 called for cloudy, chilly and windy conditions but this event featured so many activities that visitors hardly even noticed.

“We still had a good number of people despite that,” said Girard Chamber of Commerce President Jeanette Earley. “Any yearly activity in a small town is getting enough help to man these events. People and groups always end up coming through.”

Vendors, such as the North Mac High School FFA, were selling floral Halloween baskets and there was additionally a trailer of pumpkins for sale, courtesy of a local farm.

The local Kiwanis provided free homemade rides and the Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics offered kid’s games and face painting.

Courtyard Estates of Girard gave guests of all ages the opportunity to paint their own miniature pumpkins.

Nearby was a petting zoo, where the Macoupin County Animal Control & Adoption Center was hosting pet adoptions.

“I’m not sure there’s any standout event that takes place here, but the petting zoo is always a big hit,” said Earley.

Food was provided by Steve O’Dell-COUNTRY Financial and the Girard Chamber of Commerce.

“We are always pleased with the generosity of our community,” Earley said.

While the Pumpkin Festival may not have many changes, the Girard Chamber and North Macoupin Kiwanis are jointly working to create opportunities for new welcome signs and landscaping in addition to some pollinator gardens.

“We are fundraising, applying for grants, and taking donations,” Earley said.

The Chamber may also be modifying the date of Festival Days in order to bring a carnival back to town.

“The 100-year celebration of Route 66 is in 2026 and we are planning to have these things done by then,” Earley said.