Donna Lou Wylder, 86 of Girard, passed away Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at her residence in Girard.

Donna was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Rural Lakewood, a daughter of Marion and Alice (Herten) Sherwood.

Donna graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1955.

Donna retired from the Illinois State Department of Conservation after 35 years. Following her retirement she worked as a teller at First National Bank in Girard. She also helped with the Girard Food Pantry including serving on the board as president.

Donna was a member of the Girard Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking for and eating with her family and friends.

Donna is survived by her son, Brad (Amy) Wylder; grandson, Zachary (Lisa) Allen; granddaughter, Hilary Wylder; grandson, Hayden Wylder, two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Marion Sherwood and mother, Alice Sherwood.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, 4 to 6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at Tower Hill Cemetery and burial will follow.

Memorials may be made to Girard Fire & Rescue Squad, Girard Food Pantry or Girard Methodist Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.