Robert Wade Hurley

Robert Wade “Bob” Hurley, 94, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Gillespie Health and Rehab Center, Gillespie,on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

He was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Springfield, to Wade Hurley and Dosha Belle (Cox) Hurley.

He married Margaret June Ray on March 30, 1951 in Piggott, AR.

Bob was the owner of Hurley Insurance Agency in Alton and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bunker Hill.

Bob loved toys, trains, John Deere tractors, blue grass and guitars.

He is survived by his daughter, Bobbye Hughes of Maryville; son, Patrick (Shirley Ann) Hurley of Bunker Hill; eight grandchildren, Christopher Hughes, Vincent Hughes, Brian (Lynn) Hughes, Chad (Beth) Hurley, Casey (Shannon) Benderman, Niccole Hurley, Wade Hurley, Kim (Jason) Brewer; special friend, Verna Lawrence of Bunker Hill.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret June Hurley; son, Michael Wade Hurley; sister, Dorthanell Anne Hurley.

Private family services will be held at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill with Rev. Bob Beloit officiating. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Siteman Cancer Center or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.