Rev. George Edward Daubman Sr., 84, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:20 a.m. at his home in Alton.

He was born on March 6, 1939 to the late John and Lilly (McCane) Daubman.

He married Virginia “Jenny” Morgan on Dec. 22, 1955 in Charleston, MO.

George worked as a Supervisor for Beal Manufacturing for 32 1/2 years.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, George Jr. (Janice), Vickie Neal, John (Grace), Mark, Phillip, Timothy (Tammy); grandchildren, Nicole (Robbie), Angie (Tim), Nathan, Crystal (Steve), Mark Jr., Amber, Stephanie; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Harold Daubman and a grandson, Kevin Cherry.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center, 503 Milton Road, Alton, with Rev. Seeram Garney officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

