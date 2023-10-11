Linda Kay Peper, 84, of Girard, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Hillsboro.

She was born on March 23, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of George and Bessie Mullikin Arnold.

She married Harold Peper on Dec. 28, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2002.

Linda worked for several years as a bookkeeper for Farmers Pellet Company and also worked as an assistant librarian at the Girard Township Library.

Linda was a lifetime member of the Boston Chapel Christian Church. She was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Girard Alumni Association.

Linda volunteered and served on the board of the Girard Samaritan Food Pantry for several years.

She enjoyed researching genealogy, reading, gardening and flowers.

She is survived by her children: Bethany Peper of Girard, Jerry (Wendy) Peper, of Illiopolis, Lorinda (Mark) Jennings, of Litchfield Tom Peper, of Decatur; grandchildren, Briana Peper-Meo; Andrew Peper, Kelsey Jennings, Riley Jennings and Amanda Mann.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; daughter, Cynthany Schroeder.

Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Airsman & Calvert Funeral Home in Girard. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Boston Chapel Christian Church in Girard. Burial immediately follow the service at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Boston Chapel Christian Church, the Girard Food Pantry, or the Macoupin County Historical Society.

Airsman & Calvert Funeral Homes, Girard is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left online at airsmancalvert.com.