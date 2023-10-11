HS Volleyball: Staunton beats Carlinville in three for sixth straight county title

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Staunton High School volleyball team extended its Macoupin County championship run to six seasons Oct. 7.

This year, the Bulldogs hoisted the first place hardware in their arch-rival’s backyard as they defeated host Gillespie (25-14, 25-16); North Mac (25-10; 25-15) and Carlinville (25-19; 23-25; 25-15) in ‘The Pit’ at Gillespie High School.

Carlinville straight set Bunker Hill (25-12; 25-7), Southwestern (25-12; 25-7) and Mt. Olive (25-14; 25-15) en route to the championship game.

Staunton and Carlinville’s sustained domination was reflected on this year’s All-Tournament roster. Taylor Nolan and Kylie Lucykow represented the first place Bulldogs and a trio of Cavaliers in Isabella Tiburzi, Makenah Dugan and Jordyn Loveless were honored for Carlinville.

Mt. Olive, led by the sixth and final All-Tournament representative Lauren Bailey, finished the tournament 3-1. The Wildcats beat Southwestern (25-27; 25-19, 15-8), Bunker Hill (25-13; 25-19) and North Mac (25-20; 25-14) to place third. Mt. Olive’s lone defeat came against Carlinville in a championship qualifier.

Staunton is 15-5 overall and 4-0 in the South Central Conference. The Bulldogs have won seven matches in a row.

Carlinville is 17-9 and 3-1 in SCC play.

Mt. Olive is 9-18 on the season.

North Mac is 7-15 (1-3 SCC).

Gillespie, which entered the weekend on the heels of a three-game conference winning streak, is 8-14 overall (3-1 SCC). The Miners ranked fifth in the county in front of Bunker Hill (1-19) and Southwestern (1-23).