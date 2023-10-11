Heinz Funeral Home loses license amid investigation

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Following the investigation launched into Heinz Funeral Home and Family Care Cremations, owner Albert ‘Auggie’ Heinz has had his license permanently revoked on Thurs., Oct. 5.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said Heinz, had his license permanently revoked due to “vital records non-compliance, professional incompetence or untrustworthiness in funeral practice, taking undue advantage of clients amounting to perpetration of fraud, performing any act or practice that violates funeral regulations, unprofessional conduct and charging for professional services not rendered.”

The Sangamon County Coroner stated that they supported the decision and “will refer any questions about any criminal culpability to the law enforcement agencies investigating this matter.”

In a press release Sangamon County Cornorer’s Office stated, “Since the start of this investigation, we have removed or recovered over 40 sets of cremains from Heinz Funeral Home, some of which were not labeled at all.”

The Coroner’s office has received dozens of sets of cremains from families given the wrong cremains and has fielded hundreds of calls.

The three bodies removed from Heinz Funeral Home in Sept. have been identified as Sangamon County residents who died in Sangamon County in the month prior. All three of the families were located and notified.