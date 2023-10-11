Dennis Ray Crainick, 73, of Benld, passed away at Gillespie Health and Rehab Center, Gillespie, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:15 a.m.

He was born June 16, 1950, in Coalton, to Herman B. Crainick and Virginia Heather Crainick Grove.

He was a Laborer for the railroad.

Dennis enjoyed karaoke, softball and was an avid Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan.

He is survived by his brothers, George Radcliff of Bowling Green, KY, Bernard Crainick of Benld, Gary (Linda) Crainick of Staunton, Herman Crainick of Gillespie, Doug Chapman; sisters, Ruby Finch of Wood River, Suzie Crainick of Gillespie, Mary Cunningham of Benld; several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Murl Radcliff, Donald Radcliff, Glen Edward Bethard, Rose Ann Chapman; sisters-in-law, Rose Mary Radcliff, Edith Bethard; brothers-in-law, Forest Finch and Taris Cunningham.

Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home Benld. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family of Dennis Crainick.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.