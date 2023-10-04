Nicholas J. O’Connell Sr, 42, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 at 12:29 p.m.

He was born July 12, 1981, in Litchfield, to Terry Robbins and Jerrie Smith Anderson.

He was a factory laborer.

Nicholas enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, boating.

He is survived by his father, Terry Robbins of Gillespie; mother, Jerrie (Steve) Anderson of Gillespie; children, Ashlynn O’Connell of Gillespie, Nicholas O’Connell, Jr. of Gillespie, Briana Barber of Hutsonville; siblings, Joe Robbins of Gillespie, T. J. (Suzi) Robbins of Benld, Dylan Anderson of Gillespie, and former wife, Dayna O’Connell of Gillespie.

Services were held on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.