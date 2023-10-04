Eileen Feeley, 91, of Sherman, passed away at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at The Bridge Care Suites.

Eileen was born March 24, 1932, in Gillespie, the daughter of James Patrick and Mary Gallagher Feeley.

She graduated from Gillespie High School in 1950 and was employed as a data processor for 33 years with Franklin Life Insurance Company. Eileen was a member of the Franklin Life Insurance company Retirees. She liked to tell jokes and was proud of her Irish heritage. Eileen enjoyed puzzles, reading magazines, and playing pinochle.

Eileen is survived by several nieces and nephews including Leslie (Roger) Randolph of Springfield, Mark (Mary Lynn) Harvey of Springfield, James Harvey of FL, and Jeffrey Harvey of Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and seven siblings, Dennis Feeley, Mary Harvey, Charles Feeley, Nora Wheeler, James Feeley, Isabelle Miller and Sarah Turner.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 304 N. Macoupin St., Gillespie. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joe Koyickal, SAC. Celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic School.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.

