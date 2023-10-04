Bonnie Karen Gibson of Gillespie, passed away on Sept. 30, 2023, leaving a legacy of love.

She was born March 29, 1947 in Bruno, MO to Alvis and Ruby (Rutherford) Shafer.

She married Jerry Gibson, to whom she was married for 43 years.

Bonnie worked throughout her life as a seamstress, housekeeper, cabinet maker, brake parts assembler for 23 years and in between she worked at the family sawmill and farm. Finally, she ended her career, retiring from State Farm as a licensed team member, where she worked for 17 years.

Bonnie regretted not graduating from high school, so at the age of 46, she successfully completed the course work and received her GED Graduation Certificate from Lewis & Clark Community College.

Bonnie loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Gillespie for almost 50 years. She taught Sunday School and organized events for her “church ladies.” Bonnie was the unofficial landscaper and gardener at the church. Bonnie served on the Mission’s Committee and managed the kitchen which included coordinating potlucks, funeral receptions and visiting pastor meals. Her personal ministry was to send out a daily devotional. Bonnie had a servant’s heart. Bonnie tirelessly worked in her yard, planting flowers and plants.

Bonnie was a fantastic cook and baker.

Bonnie enjoyed traveling and visited many beautiful places in her life.

Bonnie recently said, “I just hope I leave a good testimony.” Mission accomplished!

Bonnie is survived by her children, Lynn (Kenny) Petrelli, Noam (Diane) Gibson, Lisa Monroe, Becky Gibson, Kim (Brian) Stoops; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; five sisters and brothers; many nieces and nephews and numerous close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and grandson. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at the Gillespie First Baptist Church. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at at the Gillespie First Baptist Church with Pastor Jared DePoppe officiating. Bonnie will be laid to rest at Gillespie Cemetery.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church with Bonnie Gibson memorial in the memo line to be designated for the grounds fund. Mail checks payable to the First Baptist Church to Becky Gibson, 200 E Foch Street, Carlinville, IL, 62626.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.