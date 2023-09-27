Local Vietnam Veteran participates in Honor Flight

Randy Bentley, a lifelong resident of Carlinville, was recognized for his service in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War by going on a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight on Sept. 19, 2023. He was accompanied on this trip by one of his sons, Asa Bentley.

The honors began with a dinner sponsored by the Springfield VFW the previous evening. The veterans came from many different towns throughout the state. There were two World War II veterans, 10 Korean War vets, 82 Vietnam vets and their choice of companions traveling together as they took off from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport for a trip to Washington, DC. Upon arrival they boarded buses to begin their tour of our nation’s capital. Some of the sights they visited included: the World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War Memorials; the Lincoln Memorial; and the Air Force and Marine Memorials. Other stops include the National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, VA and the Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns.

After the whirlwind activities of the day, all boarded the plane again for the return trip. During that time the vets were further honored by “Mail Call” reminiscent of their days of service when they looked forward to receiving mail from home. Each vet received letters sent in by family and friends thanking them again for their service and sacrifice for our country. When the travelers made their way off the plane they were greeted by an airport full of cheers supplied by loved ones, friends, and well-wishers from their communities.

Randy and his entire family would like to thank friend and neighbor Todd Armour for all his assistance in arranging this opportunity.

These Honor Flights are offered at no cost to the Veterans. Donations from generous supporters allow this to take place several times each year. Those who know a veteran who would enjoy a trip next year, visit the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight website landoflincolnhonorflight.org for more information and an application.