HS Volleyball: Carlinville keeps pace with Staunton in SCC race, Gillespie beats Southwestern

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville and Staunton high school volleyball teams sustained their draw atop the South Central Conference standings with a pivotal head-to-head showdown one week away Sept. 21.

The Cavaliers and Bulldogs handled their business against a couple of lower ranked league teams and are both 3-0 in SCC play.

Fueled by 13 service aces, Carlinville straight set Greenville 25-19, 25-10 at the Big House on West Main. Four of those aces were contributed by Chloe Pope, who added eight service tallies and nine digs.

Jordyn Loveless scored nine points and served up three aces.

Isabella Tiburzi finished with 10 assists and six kills on the night. Her junior classmate, Hannah Gibson, added five kills and was one of two Cavaliers to reject a pair of Greenville shots at the net, with Madeline Murphy being the other.

In Vandalia, the Staunton Bulldogs extended a lengthy conference winning streak to 37 matches as they thumped the Vandals, 25-16, 25-16.

Staunton is 10-5 and will host 9-5 Carlinville Thurs., Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

Gillespie beats Southwestern

Gillespie picked up a conference win over Southwestern as the Miners survived two tight sets against the reeling Piasa Birds, 26-24, 25-23 Sept. 22.

Gillespie improved to 2-10 on the season and 1-1 in the SCC.

Southwestern has now lost 18 straight and remains without a win since Aug. 22. The Birds are 0-3 against the SCC.

Other action

In other action, North Mac fell to 0-2 in the SCC and 5-10 overall with a 18-25, 20-25 loss at Hillsboro Sept. 21.