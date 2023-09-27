Herbert Eldon Rose, 64, of Bunker Hill, passed away at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at 8:26 p.m.

He was born March 28, 1959, in Alton, to Eldon Herbert Rose and Sandra Jean Noel Rose.

He married Debra Rena Schwallenstecker Rose on July 9, 1988 in Bunker Hill. She preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 2021.

He was a lineworker.

He is survived by his children, Brett (Jayme) Rose of Girard, Austin Rose of Bunker Hill, Cameron (Amy) Rose of Wood River; grandchildren, Charlotte Rose, Sawyer Jo Rose, Landry Jean Rose; siblings, Linda Rose Nichols of Rockwall, TX, Jeff Rose of Bunker Hill and mother in law, Judy Schwallenstecker of Bunker Hill.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents and spouse.

A celebration of life will be held at Woodburn Bible Church on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Education Foundation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.