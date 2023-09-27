Hayleigh Marie Walch, six months old of Atwater, used her angel wings to fly home on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2023, at Carlinville Area Hospital in the Emergency Room.

Hayleigh was born March 23, 2023, in Springfield, a daughter of Jonathan Walch and Shannon Schmitt.

She enjoyed having her parents rub and sooth her as she would coo, smile with her bright blue eyes winkling. She was so advanced for her age as she rolling over, standing and almost crawling.

Hayleigh is survived by her parents, Jonathan Walch of Atwater, and Shannon Schmitt of Hillsboro; grandfather, Alan Schmitt of Litchfield; grandmother, Dawn Schmitt of Effingham; grandparents, Ryan and Debra Walch of Atwater; great-grandparents, Arnold and Ruthie Schmitt of Walshville; great-grandparents, Robert and Elaine Walch; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, 4 to 6 p.m. at Litchfield Family Funeral Service 700 South State Street Litchfield.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Bethel Ridge Cemetery rural Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Hospital Carol Jo Vecchi Center Springfield.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.