Golf: Glory for North Mac

Colin Thoroman an IESA state medalist, HS girls win SCC title

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Glory recently came in bunches for North Mac golf.

In addition to having a sixth grader rescale the Illinois Elementary School Association mountain all the way to a state medal, the communities of Girard and Virden received news that the high school girls had captured the South Central Conference team championship at Indian Hills Sept. 25.

Thoroman medals at state

Colin Thoroman, one of the youngest golfers to ever reach the state competition, finished with the third lowest (best) score in the finals at Metamora Hills Sept. 15.

Thoroman shot a 72 and found himself just three strokes shy of winning it all.

SCC meet

At Indian Hills Sept. 25, Taylor Keirs was crowned the overall individual champion. Keirs shot an 83 for the victorious NMHS Panthers and had plenty of support courtesy of fellow All-Conference teammates Karleigh Prose (third; 95), Jersey West (sixth; 97), Michaeh Barnhouse (eighth; 102) and Addelyn Held (eighth; 102).

As a team, North Mac maintained a comfortable advantage over runner-up Vandalia (430), Litchfield (451), Pana (457) and Staunton (463).

Kristilyn LeVora placed fifth overall as Carlinville’s lone All-Conference honoree. Lilly Bandy (seventh; 98) and Breanna Feeley (tenth; 103), both of Staunton, additionally made the cut.

On the boys’ side, Litchfield repeated as conference champions, defeating Vandalia (324), Staunton (325), Carlinville (328), Hillsboro (330), North Mac (357), Greenville (366), Southwestern (386), Pana (390) and Gillespie (397).

The Staunton trio of Broc Best (sixth; 77), Bryce Coalson (seventh; 78) and Preston Denney (ninth; 79) earned boys’ All-Conference honors along with Tate Duckels (sixth; 77) and Colin Pope (ninth; 79) of Carlinville.