Francis Eugene “Bud” Rose, 76 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Lakeside Health Care in Carlinville.

Bud was born April 28, 1947, in Carlinville, a son of William Frank and Matilda Freytag Rose.

He attended school in Carlinville.

He married Sharon Cunningham, in Gillespie in 1973. They later divorced.

Bud was retired from Prairie Farms Dairy in Carlinville where he was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was also a general contractor, building several homes in the area. He loved classic cars and attending car shows.

Bud enjoyed watching old country western movies as well as listening to country music, including Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, John Fogerty, and Conway Twitty.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Amy (Joe) Pocklington of Carlinville; granddaughters, Alyssa (Baxter Gormley, Fiancé) Kline of Carlinville, Justine Pocklington of Standard City, Mercedes (Cody Yon, significant other) Pocklington of Farmersville; great-grandchildren, Journey Rose Gormley, Zaydien Pocklington, Amiyah Yon; sister, Sandra K. McDaniels of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Sharon (Gary) Babbs of Carlinville.

Bud was preceded in death by his father, William Frank Rose, mother, Matilda Rose, and two sisters.

Services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, with Reverend Ron Rhodus presiding.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.