Eldon Gayle Vance, 85, of Girard, passed away at 8:17 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, after courageously fighting cancer with strength and grace.

Eldon was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Palmyra, to Vernon James and Golda “Goldie” Fern Miller Vance.

He married Sherron Lynne Ruberg on Nov. 25, 1962, in Chesterfield.

Eldon attended Northwestern High School and graduated with the class of 1957.

After graduation, Eldon started repairing lawnmowers in their basement, even passing them in and out of the basement window. He had such a gift for repair that he decided to open his own business – Eldon’s Lawnmower Shop. After retirement, he started Eldon and Friends Bus tours. He loved sharing his love of travel and took many trips until his health started to decline. Not able to keep a good man down paired with an amazing talent to work with wood, he began making birdhouses which quickly took off into a much-requested item and Eldon’s Birdhouses began.

He is survived by his wife Sherron; daughter, Gayle (Bill) Fornshell of Arthur; son, Scott (Christine) Vance of Virden; grandchildren, Zach (Heather) Smith of Mattoon, Caleb (Whitney) Smith of Sullivan, Abbey (Nolan) Bone of Shelbyville, Chelsea Vance of Chatham, Hunter Vance of Charleston, Haily Vance of Mt. Vernon, Bryan Vance of Girard; great-grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Ethan, Sophia, Cooper Smith, Blaine Bone, Elijah Vance; brothers-in-law, Rev. Rodney (Marilyn) Ruberg, Jr., Rev. Joe (Pam) Ruberg; sisters-in-law, Dee Plunket and Carol Vance; nieces, nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Vance, Loren Vance; sisters-in-law, Kay Vance, Dorothy Vance; niece, Vicki Vance; father and mother-in-law Rev. Rodney Ruberg and Evelyn Ruberg.

Per his wishes, cremation has been completed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 (which would have been his 86th birthday) at Grace Southern Baptist Church, 302 W. Wright St. Virden, IL. Visitation will be from 9-11a.m. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rodney Ruberg and Pastor Joe Ruberg officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Southern Baptist Church, 302 W. Wright St. Virden, IL.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is assisting the family.