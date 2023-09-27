Dr. Jose K. Villegas, 89, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Sept. 15, 2023, after his battle with Parkinson’s.

Jose, known by his family and friends as Joe, was born on April 21, 1934, to Valente Villegas and Manuela Kalaw in Manila, Philippines.

After graduating from Ateneo de San Pablo high school in Laguna, he earned his M.D. from the University of Philippines Medical School in 1960.

Following his medical school graduation, Joe moved to the US and began his rotating internship and then his internal medicine residency at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, CT and pathology residency at Wilmington General Hospital in Delaware. He went on to become a fellow in gastroenterology, his sub-specialty, at Lahey Clinic, Boston, MA.

Joe met his wife, Norma “Lelet” Masilungan in 1959, and later married in New York City in 1963.

Joe practiced medicine in the Philippines from 1965 to 1973, and thereafter Joe, Norma, and their children immigrated to the United States. Joe built a successful private practice for 40 plus years in Carlinville, where he and Norma raised their family. Joe retired at the age of 80, upon which he spent his remaining years in Las Vegas, NV.

He is survived by his wife; children, Joyce Lovelace, Therese (Paul) Andersen, Josephine Villegas, Nina (Joseph) Redden, Maria Villegas; grandchildren, Dylan and Claire Lovelace, Natalie, Jane, and Joseph Andersen, Morgan, Max, and Adam Redden; sister-in-law Fleur de lis Masilungan.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Valente Villegas and Manuela Kalaw; siblings, Albert “Ames” Villegas, Fe Baclig, Edmundo Villegas, Estela Cayco, Teresa Daza, Josefina Obed, Marie Mangahas; his wife’s mother, Florencia Masilungan, DDS.; brother-in-law, Sofronio Masilungan and son-in-law Clayton Lovelace.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers and notes, donations are made to Mount Grace Convent, Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, In Memorial of Dr. Jose K. Villegas at P.O. Box 21627, St. Louis, MO, 63109.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m.

Messages to the family and memories can be posted at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv.