Dorothy B. Hill, 83, of Mount Olive, died at her residence on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 3:10 pm.

She was born March 13, 1940, in Raymond, to Fred Mitts & Gladys Stockstill Mitts.

She married Darrell E. Hill on December 5, 1959 in Raymond.

She was a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of the Christian Church of Litchfield. She enjoyed her family, gardening, sewing, embroidery and canning.

She is survived by her spouse, Darrell Hill of Mount Olive, daughters, Sondra (Melvin) Roemer of Palmyra, Cheryl (Ross) Weber of Edwardsville, Carol (Robert) Labby of Eagarville, grandchildren, Sarah Harford, Anthony Weber, Kyle Weber, Hannah Labby, Megan Labby, sister, Elaine Wade of Auburn, several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Labby, brothers, Fred Jr, Howard and Jon’s.

Friends may call on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Christian Church of Litchfield from 10:00 am until 11:30 am.

Memorial services will follow at the church at 11:30 am.

Memorials are suggested to Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.