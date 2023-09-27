Carlinville School Board holds public hearings, discusses budget

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School Board held two meetings this month, its second on Monday, Sept. 25. A budget hearing and a limitation of administrative cost hearing were both held prior to the regular meeting.

Despite the two public hearings, the meeting was relatively short and there were only a few items on the agenda to be discussed.

Public Hearings

The budget for fiscal year 2023-24 was approved by the board. State and local sources provided most of the funds for the Education budget, providing about $6.2 and $5.9 million, respectively.

The administrative cost limitation waiver was also approved. Administrative expenditures are not supposed to increase by more than five percent from the previous year. Due to increases in Administrative Cost for the Carlinville District the board was able to approve a waiver eliminating the five percent cap for this fiscal year.

Employment

There were two items discussed in matters of employment. The resignation of Renee Rehkemper as the Assistant High School Girls’ basketball Coach was approved.

The hiring of David Qualls in the maintenance department was approved pending the completion of all paperwork.

Commencement

The commencement date for Carlinville High School was set for Sunday May 26, 2024.

Next Meeting

The next Carlinville School Board meeting is set for Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the High School.