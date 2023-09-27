Broom Orchard holds 41st annual Apple Festival

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Last weekend, Broom Apple Orchard celebrated 41 years of tradition at its annual Apple Fesitval.

As usual, a large turnout was attracted.

“This has been an asset to the community because we draw a crowd from all over central Illinois,” Lisa Broom said. “They come to Carlinville to visit the orchard, but then get to see our beautiful community with all its shops, restaurants, and other points of interest that bring business to the town. Our goal has always been that families could come and enjoy the beauty of an orchard without having to pay extra for their experience.”

Apple picking was far from the lone option for families. This year’s festival additionally featured a playground area that had been updated with wooden teepees and a carriage to go along with the modern swing sets, slide and sand pit. The Broom’s corn maze had been expanded and a few different patches of sunflowers were in full bloom.

The festival consisted of 25 vendors and the Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption was also on site. Five pets were adopted over the weekend.

This year brought with it a bumper crop, which yielded a large surplus of signature treats from cider slushes to caramel-coated apples for hungry guests to enjoy.

“Everyone seem to be enjoying those things while walking around,” Broom said. “We had perfect weather for the weekend and are considering it a great success from everyone involved.”

The Brooms are expecting “one of their best pumpkin patches” for the 33rd annual Pumpkin Festival, which is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 7-8. In fact, many guests were already getting a head start on their pumpkin harvesting during the Apple festival.

Holding these events has always been challenging for a small family business, but the Brooms are keeping the tradition alive and well, thanks in large part to community support.

“We simply couldn’t do this without our customers who come back year after year and the dedicated hard-working team that helps us for our harvest season and we truly appreciate that,” said Jeff Broom.

For more information, visit www.broomorchard.com or the Broom Orchard Facebook page.