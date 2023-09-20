Jerry Charles Edwards of Danville, passed away Sept. 4, 2023, at OSF Hospital, Urbana.

He was born May 3, 1950 to Charles and Wanda Faye (Judy) Edwards, they preceded him in death.

Jerry graduated with the Girard High School class of 1968.

He joined the Army in 1969 during the Vietnam war and was stationed in Korea with the Artillery Division. After his discharge he worked for Fiat Allis and State of Illinois. He later moved to Portland, Oregon and worked for State Farm Insurance and moved on to Oregon Health and Science University in the IT department. After relocating back to central Illinois, he worked a variety of jobs which included State of Illinois, driving vehicles for Freedom Chevrolet in Virden and Smokey Jennings in Palmyra.

Jerry is survived by his brother Mark Edwards (Cindy); one niece; two nephews; one great-niece and long time dear friend, Glenda Dodson.

Jerry was a free spirit and lived his life accordingly. His engravings on his tombstone says it all. A corvette, The Grateful Dead bears and emblem, the song titles, Late for the Sky and For Every Man by Jackson Brown.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Girard Cemetery. Shawn Burgess will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.