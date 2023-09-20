HS Cross Country: Eldred wins at Carrollton, Owsley and Wyman first place at North Mac Invite

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Local cross country teams were busy over this past week, as squads from both the middle and high school levels took to the course for two meets in as many days.

Representatives from Carlinville and North Mac competed at the St. John Invite in Carrollton Sept. 14, then joined Southwestern’s competitors at Oak Hills for the North Mac Invitational Sept. 16.

At Carrollton, Carlinville’s Elyse Eldred took home first place in the high school girls’ race. The Carlinville middle school teams additionally picked up victories, with the boys defeating Wood River and the girls conquering Franklin.

After placing runner-up at the St. John Invite, Carlinville’s Laney Owsley ran a 14:37 two-mile race to win the North Mac middle school girls’ competition. Southwestern senior Emma Wyman won the high school girls’ race with a time of 19:57. The Carlinville middle school boys outpaced Carrollton St. John in the team standings.

ST. JOHN INVITE

HS boys (13 total runners)

2. Sam Wilson (Carlinville) 18:17

3. Alex Behme (Carlinville) 18:21

4. Daniel Eichen (Carlinville) 18:22

5. Kaney Roper (Carlinville) 19:44

6. Dominic Genetti (Carlinville) 19:56

8. Austin Homer (Carlinville) 20:35

13. Patrick Dunn (Carlinville) 28:58

HS girls (nine total runners)

1. Elyse Eldred (Carlinville) 23:30

2. Hannah Truax (Carlinville) 24:19

6. Danielle Furness (Carlinville) 31:12

7. Abigail Heusing (Carlinville) 32:46

8. Charlee Dugger (Carlinville) 33:59

9. Madalyn Quarton (Carlinville) 34:55

MS boys (32 total runners)

4. Henry Truax (Carlinville) 13:11

6. Douglas Aikin (Carlinville) 13:59

9. Elliot Turpin (Carlinville) 14:23

10. Drake Peterson (Carlinville) 14:26

14. Samuel Norris (Carlinville) 15:00

15. Evan Barkley (Carlinville) 15:10

23. Johnny Hoyt (North Mac) 16:29

27. Terry Sloan (North Mac) 18:27

MS girls (21 total runners)

2. Laney Owsley (Carlinville) 13:59

3. Halle Bredel (Carlinville) 14:22

6. Lyla Kahl (Carlinville) 16:27

7. Eleanor Behme (Carlinville) 16:31

8. Taryn Vinson (Carlinville) 16:33

15. Sola Lane (Carlinville) 18:07

NORTH MAC INVITE

HS boys (14 total runners)

2. Garrett Beuttel (Southwestern) 19:48

3. Thor Springman (Southwestern) 19:53

12. Zach Rue (Southwestern) 24:24

13. John Nolan (Southwestern) 24:29

14. Chase Miller (Southwestern) 25:06

HS girls (14 total runners)

1. Emma Wyman (Southwestern) 19:57

4. Reagan Beilsmith (Southwestern) 24:41

8. Isabella Travous (North Mac) 26:53

10. Kaylyn Holtorf (Southwestern) 28:31

11. Katlynn Kemna (Southwestern) 28:40

13. Layla Hall (Southwestern) 29:23

14. Hallie Lomelino (North Mac) 31:19

MS boys (24 total runners)

5. Henry Truax (Carlinville) 14:00

6. Douglas Aikin (Carlinville) 15:05

9. Samuel Norris (Carlinville) 15:46

10. Drake Peterson (Carlinville) 15:47

16. Evan Barkley (Carlinville) 17:05

17. Johnny Hoyt (North Mac) 17:50

20. Terry Sloan (North Mac) 19:26

MS girls (14 total runners)

1. Laney Owsley (Carlinville) 14:37

2. Halle Bredel (Carlinville) 15:18

4. Blakely Swan (Carlinville) 16:50

5. Eleanor Behme (Carlinville) 17:13

6. Lyla Kahl (Carlinville) 17:20

7. Taryn Vinson (Carlinville) 17:21

11. Sola Lane (Carlinville) 19:38

14. Delanie O’Brien (Carlinville) 21:25