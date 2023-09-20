Historical Society holds annual Fall Festival

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The leaves were changing, the smell of kettle corn filled the air and the Anderson Mansion grounds were packed, meaning it was the annual Macoupin County Historical Society Fall Festival.

The festival was held on Sept. 16 and 17. There were over 75 vendors across the grounds of the Mansion. Items for sale included local produce such as honey, yard decorations, clothes and so much more. There was live music both days and a tractor parade held each day. The tractor parade featured Case and International Harvester tractors this year.

The Macoupin County Fall Festival reported record numbers this year since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Red Barn has lines wrapped around the building, serving breakfast, lunch and homemade pie. The Macoupin County Antique Agricultural Association had a full menu at the Ruyle Pavilion as well.