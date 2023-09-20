Herman “Buddy” Cole III

Herman Virgil “Buddy” Cole III of Carlinville, passed away at home on Sept. 10, 2023.

Buddy was born to Diana Lyn (McElroy) and Herman Virgil Cole, Jr. on May 31, 1984 in Largo, FL.

Buddy graduated with Springfield’s Lanphier High School class of 2002. He then served in the United States Marine Corps from 2002 to 2006, which included two Iraq Combat Tours.

After honorable discharge from the military, Buddy earned an Associate in Science Degree from Lincoln Land Community College in 2008, and a Bachelor degree from SIUC in 2012.

Buddy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, caring for his daughter, participating in numerous activities with his nephews and helping others whenever possible.

Herman is survived by his daughter, Aurora L. Cole of Carlinville; mother, Diana McElroy of Springfield; sisters, Kayla Cole of Springfield, Jessica Cole of Springfield; father, Herman Cole, Jr. of KY; nieces and nephews.

Buddy will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at Beaver Dam State Park’s pavilion #4.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to light a candle or leave condolences.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.