Gerald L. Boston, 98, of Carlinville, passed away Friday evening, Sept., 15, 2023, at Lakeside Health Care in Carlinville.

Gerald was born July 3, 1925, in Atwater, a son of Marion and Gladys (Jones) Boston.

Gerald graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1942. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and shipped out for the European Theater of Operations (WWII). He saw active duty in the Argonne Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Expert Rifle Badge and Congressional Medal of Honor for his service. Upon his discharge, he returned to farming, an occupation he lived and loved for 50 years.

On August 6, 1949, he married Norma McIntyre. They were married for 73 years and were rarely out of each other’s sight until her death on August 20, 2022.

The Rural Methodist Church played an active role in Gerry’s life. He served as its treasurer for 25 years, and, along with Norma, sponsored the Methodist Youth Fellowship for several years. He was a member of the Macoupin County Farm Bureau, served on the Service Company Board and led a 4-H club for 19 years.

His hobbies were reading, working word puzzles and playing cards.

He was a skilled carpenter and electrician, and enjoyed sharing the farming experience with his sons.

Gerald is survived by his sons, Michael R. (Kathy O’Brien) Boston of Bloomington, Lynn E. (Pat Cooper) Boston of Carlinville; daughter, Ann Boston-Reamey of Ft. Meyers, FL; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, John (Maxine) Boston; several nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma (McIntyre) Boston; brother, Louis Boston and sister, Francis Haley.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church in Carlinville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Rural United Methodist Church, 19789 South Standard City Road, Carlinville.

Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Rural United Methodist Church or Rural Cemetery.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.