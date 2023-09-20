Elizabeth Jane Whitler

Elizabeth Jane “Liz” Whitler, 97 of Girard, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2023, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Elizabeth was born May 9, 1926, in Girard, a daughter of James Ibra and Josephine (Wyatt) Burns.

She married Victor Dale “Vic” Whitler Dec. 13, 1942, in St. Charles, MO.

Liz was a lifetime resident of Girard and a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Girard. She was a pianist and sang in the choir for many years and later became the director of the choir.

From 1955 to 1963, she was the receptionist for the medical office of Dr. Howard Finney in Girard. In 1963, she became the secretary to the Girard Superintendent of Schools and completed 25 years of service to the school district, retiring in 1988. In retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Girard Food Pantry and at her church and entertaining family and friends. Cooking was her joy and pies were her specialty.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Vicky Jo Godfrey of Boise, ID, Connie (Jerry) Lambert of Flossmoor; chosen daughter, Karen Snell of Modesto; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Lane of Sullivan; several nieces and nephews.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vic Whitler, Dec. 2, 2010; son, James Mark Whitler, and great grandson, William Dale Aeschleman.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, in Girard.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the church with Rev. Dick Whitworth and Rev Marty Nagel officiating.

She will be buried next to her husband in Girard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Girard Fire & Rescue and First Christian Church.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.