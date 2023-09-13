Tipps crowned Lions Queen

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The 79th annual Lion’s Club Carnival was held Friday and Saturday Sept. 8 and 9. The Carnival was well attended despite the High School sports on Friday night. Bingo, the Cake Walk, rides and games were open for everyone to join in the fun.

The Queen contest was held on Saturday night. Working through a few technical difficulties, the coronation event started just after 9 p.m. The Queen candidates raised $29,000 this year to benefit local charities and events.

Karleina ‘Karly’ Tipps was crowned the Lions Queen this year, having sold the most raffle tickets.

Tipps is the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Tipps and Victoria Trevino. She plays volleyball and softball at Carlinville High School and has been on honor roll throughout high school. She enjoys spending time with her friends and family as well as camping, swimming and watching movies. Tipps plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in dental hygiene.

Adelle Hammann was the first runner up and Ella Clevenger was the second runner up.

Hammann is the 17-year-old daughter of Joe and Jaime Hammann. She is a Cavalette and active in student council and the High School musical. Hammann is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the honor roll throughout high school. She plans on attending Blackburn College, studying Business and Marketing.

Clevenger is the 17-year-old daughter of Jasen and Lauren Clevenger. She plays volleyball for Carlinville and also enjoys reading. She plans on attending Lewis and Clark Community College next fall to complete her associates degree. She then plans on continuing her education to earn a bachelors degree in elementary education.