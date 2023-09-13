Ryan Joseph Koschak, 41, from Butler, bid us an unexpected farewell on Sept 3, 2023, in Fenton, MO.

Ryan was born on Sept. 4, 1981, to Paul (Rick) Koschak and Deborah Koschak (Keck) in Litchfield, he grew up in Gillespie, alongside his older sister Stacey Koschak (Keith).

After graduating from GHS in 1999, he pursued a vocational degree at Midwest School of Welding in Lincoln. Ryan’s spirit was as fiery as his welding torch, earning him a reputation for his craftsmanship as a Boilermaker (Local 363 -Belleville), as well as his crafty sense of humor.

In his earlier days, Ryan seemed to have had nine lives, embarking on daring adventures that often left us shaking our heads in disbelief. But then, Abbie entered his life, and together, they embarked on a new adventure – parenthood.

Ryan had a unique affection for nature, caring for chickens, beekeeping, hummingbirds, and his feline companion, Pumpkin. His garage served as his sanctuary, where he meticulously crafted intricate machines.

Ryan is survived by his wife Abbie (Bunge) Koschak; daughter Vivien; parents, Rick and Debbie (Keck) Koschak; sister, Stacey Keith (Chris); nephews, Jared Gansz, Luke Goldasich, Brody Keith, Sean, Sam Zaloudek; nieces, Emma Gansz, Brentleigh Keith and Caroline Goldasich.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Anna (Williams) Keck and Paul and Agnes (Tallman) Koschak.

Services were held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. In honor of Ryan’s memory, we kindly request that, instead of flowers, donations be made directly to Abbie Koschak. These contributions will assist in covering his family’s expenses and ensuring Vivien’s education.