Ronald Wayne Boden, 74, of Bunker Hill, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

He was born June 3, 1949, in Litchfield, to William Henry Boden and Audrey Vaughn Boden.

He married Betty Lou (Maxeiner) Boden on Oct. 8, 1975 in Carlinville.

Ron was a coal miner for Monterey Coal Co. and a former police officer for the City of Litchfield.

He was a member of the Local UMA.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling (especially to Branson), craft shows, and woodworking. He loved John Wayne and Reba McEntire. He was also a Civil War history buff.

He is survived by his spouse, Betty Boden of Bunker Hill; children, Bert Griffin of Kenner, LA, Rob (Susan) Griffin of Greenville; Jodie (Dan) Sparrow of Edwardsville, John (Angie) Griffin of Anderson, IN, Jeremy (Beth Frye) Boden of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Jordyn, Breanna, Lexie, Sidney, Emilie, Bradly, Justin, Kurstin; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Kingsley, Kambrie; brother, Bob Boden of Springfield, MO; sister, Suzanne Mix of Gillespie and several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Boden; sister, Lisa Boden and brother in law, Steve Mix.

A Celebration of Life will be held outside on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 4 to 6 p.m. at the Depot, 103 West Garrison, Dorchester, IL, 62033. Please dress casual for outside.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt A Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL 62009.

