Gary Gene Rull, 83, of Bunker Hill, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born Dec. 18, 1939, in Carlinville, to Warner John Rull and Lucille (Tiek) Rull Acuncius.

He married Judy (Hammond) Rull on June 20, 1964, at First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill.

He graduated from SIU at Edwardsville in 1963.

He worked as a math and biology teacher first in Roxana and later in Jerseyville. In 1978, Judy and he purchased South Lawn Sheltered Care Home in Bunker Hill, where both remained as owners and administrators at the time of his death. He also was a real estate salesperson for 30 years, income tax preparer/advisor for 10 years, and auctioneer for five years.

Gary was devoted to his hometown and his church. He served on the Bunker Hill Community Unit #8 Board of Education for 18 years and was a volunteer fireman for the BHFPD for 13 years. He was a volunteer Hunter Safety Master Instructor for the Illinois Department of Natural resources for 45 years. He was also elected to the Macoupin Country Board. He served on the Board of Directors for the First Congregational Church (FCC) where he was also chairman for some of that time. He was chairman of the church building committee responsible for the FCC church addition. He served as a deacon for the church for many years, too, and was recognized for his dedication and contributions to FCC by being named a deacon emeritus in June 2023.

He played in a softball league up until the age of 80. He was a lifetime bowler and participated in leagues at the SuperBowl in Gillespie, and Airport Plaza Bowl in Bethalto. He was also a diehard hunter and enjoyed teaching young and old about hunter safety.

Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy of Bunker Hill; children Kimberly (Efrem) Tate of Edwardsville, Shelle (Paul) Markel of Collinsville, Dr. Gary M. Rull of Springfield, Brandon Rull of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Dr. Jordan (Olivia) Markel of Gadsden, AL, Dr. Shelby Markel of Bethalto, Sophie and Nick Rull of Bunker Hill, William Tate of Edwardsville; siblings, Dean (Arlena) Rull of Bunker Hill, Joan Catalpa of Collinsville, Cheryl (David) Wilson of Fosterburg and Bonnie (Tom) Goestenkors of Pocahontas.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Mason Acuncius; half-brother, Michael Acuncius; daughter-in-law, Beth Rull and brother-in-law Gene Catalpa.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held at on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. Burial will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.