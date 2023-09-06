Virginia Ann Slayton, 80, of Carlinville, formerly of Barry, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 2, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Virginia was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Pocahontas, AR, to James Dewey and Thelma Jane (Deaver) Graham.

She graduated from Delaplaine High School with the class of 1960.

Virginia became a Respiratory Therapist in 1984 and worked at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield, for 28 years. She retired in 2013, when she moved to Carlinville to be close to family.

Virginia attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved attending the many activities of her grandchildren and had a special dog named “Buddy” for the last several years.

Virginia is survived by a brother James Carroll (Dianne) Graham; sister, Phyllis (Gary) Carter; son, Steve (Julie) Slayton of Fishersville, VA; daughter, Pam (Mike) Winsel of Carlinville; son, David Edward Slayton of Lake Summerset; grandchildren, Cy Slayton, Cade Slayton, Nate Slayton, Shelby Slayton, Lauren Summers, Tyler Summers, Chelsea Williams, Cody Zeschke, John (Molly) Winsel, Joel Winsel, Jarid Winsel; great grandchildren, Shekyra Zeschke and Oliver Williams.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Georgia Rice, Elsa Thomen; brothers, William Graham and Russell Graham.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, 10 to 11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services will be conducted after visitation at 11 a.m. with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.